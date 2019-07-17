Services Odessa Funeral Home 1700 North Jackson Odessa , TX 79761 (432) 334-6812 For more information about Brandon Kelley Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Odessa Funeral Home 1700 North Jackson Odessa , TX 79761 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Brandon Kelley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brandon Lane Kelley

1984 - 2019 Brandon Lane Kelley



Brandon Lane Kelley- a loving husband, father, son and friend- passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 11, 2019 at his home in Denton, TX. He was 34 years old. He was born August 25, 1984 in Galveston, TX to his young mother Trina Kelley Riley. Brandon and Trina soon moved in with his loving grandparents Patricia and Quinton Kelley who raised him as their own and whom he called mom and dad.



He graduated from Permian High School in 2002. Soon after at 19 he met the love of his life, Bess Kelley. They were married at Belmont Baptist Church on March 18, 2005.



Brandon succeeded in his goal in life, to provide for his wife, and children. Brandon was a skilled phlebotomist, and worked at Odessa Regional, and Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. He was also a laboratory technician at Lab Corp. He was a successful entrepreneur and together with his wife Bess owned, and operated "Kelley's Mobile Wash", in Denton, TX. Brandon turned his passion for fast cars, motorcycles, and restoring and preserving them into the family business. He truly enjoyed seeing the joy on his client's faces by providing the best possible care for their vehicles. He took pride in his work and strived for perfection in all things including his detailing. Their company was well known in the DFW area even winning Best of Denton County in 2017 and 2018. He was also employed as a full time phlebotomist at Clinical Pathology Laboratories where he was loved by all his coworkers and patients.



Brandon and Bess were best friends, soulmates, a model couple, always together. A loving and doting father he affectionately referred to his children as Myson (Bryson), Baby love (Brylee) and Bitty Baby (Brynna). His family was truly his pride and joy. He volunteered to coach their teams and never missed their events. Second only to Bess and their children was Brandon's mother Pat. They had a special bond and mutual love for each other. He enjoyed all children, playing with them on their level. He was a kid at heart always teasing nieces, nephews, friends and even his younger brother and sister in-laws. Brandon had a bellowing voice and always made an entrance, the life of any gathering. He built up others and demonstrated forgiveness. He genuinely cared about the struggles of friends and family and not only offered solutions and assistance, he followed up later and checked in to see how things worked out. He never met a stranger, made us all laugh and was loved by all who met him.



He was a lover of all genres of music. Through that passion he was led to Rock the Desert, a Christian Rock Festival, where he accepted Christ in 2008. We miss Brandon terribly and are heartbroken to lose him so suddenly but we have peace knowing we will all meet again in heaven.



He is survived by his wife Bess Aine Kelley and their three children, Bryson Lane (14), Brylee Joy (7) and Brynna Kay (6 weeks); Parents: Quinton and Judy Kelley of Odessa/Fruitvale, TX and Michael and Trina Riley of Odessa; siblings: Aubrey Arp of Odessa, Michelle Kelley of Odessa, Casey Kelley and his wife Lilibeth and son Demian of El Paso, Nicole (Nikki) Suhanyi and her husband Ryan and children Cambria and Killian of Denver, CO, Danielle (Dani) Murphy and children of Phoenix, AZ, Michael Riley, Jr. of Bullhead City, AZ, David Riley and wife Marilyn and children Madyson, Max and Emily of Fresno, CA and Amber Riley and fianc John Palmer of Euless, TX; extended family: Ronald and Rexana Hughes of Odessa, Alison Lanham of Fruitvale, TX, Randy Carver and his wife Angela and son Quentin of Grand Saline, TX, Brent Longwell and wife Barbie and children Caleb, Cade, Rhett and Blair, Adrian Blue Hughes and wife Randi and sons Jackson and Barrett of Midland, Candice, John and Allison Hughes of Odessa, and Sammy and Jessica Sanchez of Mineral Wells.



Brandon embraced his blended family and was thankful to have so many people in his life to love.



He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Kay Kelley of Odessa, his friend Randall Cross of Odessa, his brother Christopher Joachimi of League City, TX and his little dog Buffy.



The family will be accepting guests at Odessa Funeral Home in Odessa, TX from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday July 18th, 2019. A celebration of Life will begin at 2:00pm at Belmont Baptist Church on Friday July 19th, 2019. Pastor John McLemore will be officiating the service. Pallbearers: Tim Brumit, Sean Crawford, John Hughes, Casey Kelley, Fernando Marin and Jason Ward. A graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Odessa Funeral Home.



Donations may be made to his wife and children at https://bit.ly/2XIMwzy Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 17, 2019