Brenda Kay Kemp, 65, of Talpa passed away peacefully with her husband Stephen and daughter Kendra at her side on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Park Plaza Nursing Center in San Angelo, Texas.



Brenda was born on Wednesday, December 29, 1954, to Richard Russel and Margie Ray (Foster) Strickland in Denton, Texas. She married the love of her life Stephen Kemp on December 31, 1983, at the Little Chapel in the Woods in Denton. While Brenda held many different positions in her life, her favorites included her time as Veterinarian Lab Technician, working with her show horses, and as a bookkeeper for Kent's Harley-Davidson in Abilene, Texas. She was a member of both the American Paint Horse and Quarter Horse Associations. She was an incredible cook as well and was famous for her gravy.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Margie Strickland.



Brenda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Stephen; her daughter Kendra Kemp of Odessa, Tx; her son Wesley Ward of Azle, Tx; and her sister Debbie Wells and husband Marty of Denton. She is also remembered by her grandchildren Braeley and Aidan as well as her nephews Jason and Brandon Wells.



At this time, due to the current COVID-19 crisis, no services will be held. A celebration of Brenda's life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Brenda's honor.



Services are provided by Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger.





