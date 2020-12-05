Brenda Sue Barnett Collins
Brenda Sue Barnett Collins, 66, of Denton, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home in Denton.
Mrs. Collins was born on October 29, 1954 in Denton to Geri (Bush) and Charles "Barney" Barnett and was a graduate of Denton High School. She was married to Richard Glenn Collins on June 12, 1980 in Denton. She was a member of Singing Oaks Church of Christ.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Richard Collins of Denton; daughter, Kimberly Rauscher and her husband Bradley of Lindale; sons, Benjamin Collins of Denton, Dean Collins of Denton; mother, Geri Bush Barnett of Denton; sister, Nova Barnett of Denton; brother, David Barnett of Denton; grandchildren, Lillian Grace, Stoffel David, William Calvin and Heidi Annalise Rauscher of Lindale; niece Ashley Stratton of Decatur, nephews, JP Frank of Benbrook and Justin Stratton of Lewisville.
A graveside service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Texas Scottish Rite Children's Hospital.