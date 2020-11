Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian W. Uszko



Brian W. Uszko went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio. Brian is survived by his brothers, Rick Uszko and Barry Uszko of Cleveland, Ohio, nephew Nicholas, niece Jaqueline and several beloved Texas Godchildren. A Memorial Mass and Rosary will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church, Bedford, Texas on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30AM.





