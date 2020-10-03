Deacon Calvin Joubert Sr.
1943-2020
Deacon Calvin Joubert, Sr. passed away September 26 2020 in Ft. Worth, Tx.
A Visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00pm-7:00pm at Mt. Zion Holiness C.H.S.C. and a Wake from 7:00pm-9:00pm located at 6300 Hartman Ln., Forest Hill, Tx. 7619.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 5415 Matlock Rd., Arlington, Tx. 76018. Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.