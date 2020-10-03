1/1
Deacon Calvin Joubert Sr.
1943 - 2020
Deacon Calvin Joubert Sr.

1943-2020

Deacon Calvin Joubert, Sr. passed away September 26 2020 in Ft. Worth, Tx.

A Visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00pm-7:00pm at Mt. Zion Holiness C.H.S.C. and a Wake from 7:00pm-9:00pm located at 6300 Hartman Ln., Forest Hill, Tx. 7619.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 5415 Matlock Rd., Arlington, Tx. 76018. Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
OCT
3
Burial
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Funeral Home
1122 E Mulberry St
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 383-1932
