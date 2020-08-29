Cameron Marshall Minnis



Cameron Marshall Minnis, age 41, born in Denton, Texas, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina in a tragic car accident. He was a current resident of Hillsborough, North Carolina and was employed as a warehouse manager for Lab Supply in Durham, North Carolina.



He is survived by his 16 year old son, Keylan Grey Minnis, his parents Randall and Shelley Minnis of Pottsboro, Texas, his two brothers, Collin Tanner Minnis of Denton, Texas, Randall Gavin Minnis of Dallas, Texas, grandparents Albin Houdek of Denton, Texas and Mary Minnis of Denton, Texas. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and many special friends.



Cameron was a lifelong active participant in the game of soccer as a player, a coach and a fan. He was a passionate writer, poet and philosopher of life. He self-published a book entitled How We Lived Before the Fall - a book of Human Thoughts. He worked hard at living simply, staying physically fit and as his son Keylan remembers appreciating the "real" and non-superficial things in life. He was a hardworking good man who focused his love on his son and opened his heart to many throughout his life.



He wrote this poem entitled "because love"



because love, is shared.



love isn't always fair



but it's always there



love is never unaware



you, me - because



it's love.



a poem for u



Details regarding a memorial service are pending until further notice. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from his family and many dear friends.





