Carl Boyd Guess, Jr., 90, of Coppell, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Coppell.
Carl was born on December 22, 1929 in Belton, TX to Carl Boyd Guess, Sr. and Minnie Lee (Hamrick) Guess. He played football for Temple Highschool, graduating in 1948. He attended United States Military Academy at West Point, NY and played football for ARMY. He graduated from the West Point, NY in 1952. He married Lucile Cowles on September 11, 1957 in Fort Douglas, Salt Lake City Utah. Carl proudly served our country for 25 years which included war time service in Korea and Vietnam. He also served in CENTAG and NATO. He retired from the United States Army in 1973. He taught Math and Government at Denton High School from 1977-1993. He was a professor at North Central Texas College from 1993-2003
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Lucile who passed June 27, 2007. Carl is survived by his daughters, Wendy Louise Guess of Miami, FL, Claire Guess Snow and her husband James of Carlsbad, CA; sons, Walter Haston Guess and his wife Shari of Decatur, TX, Randolph Harper Guess and his wife Elizabeth of Flower Mound, TX; sister, Merle Guess Barnes and her husband, Jaime of Lake Whitney, TX; brother, Ronald Guess and his wife Jan of Garland, TX; grandchildren, Tavita Lealiiee, Mataio Lealiiee and wife Kierstin, Chelsea Snow Farrow and husband Blake, Chandler Snow and wife Kayla, Charlotte Summer Snow, Garrett Guess, John A. Guess, Izzie Guess.
A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Tx. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 31, 2020.