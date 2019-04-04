Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Carl McCullar
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Carl Glen McCullar


Carl Glen McCullar Obituary
Carl Glen McCullar

Carl Glen McCullar, 74, of Denton passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Commerce, Texas on September 28, 1944 to Gail Louis McCullar and Evelyn Hathaway McCullar.

He was the owner of McCullar Realty, Inc. and was an active sponsor of the Texas Sport Bike Association of Fort Worth.

Carl is survived by his brother, Don McCullar and wife, Sheri of Denton, Cousins, Becky Rittenberry and Debbie Gregory of San Antonio, TX, Marilyn Wagg of Lubbock, TX, Sandra Bradford, Jan Rowan, Michael McCullar and Danny McCullar of Austin, TX and niece, Jennifer Conditto of Butler, PA.

There will be a Memorial Visitation on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
