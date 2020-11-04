Carl Michael Wilson



Carl Michael Wilson, 69, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 in Denton, Texas. He was born in Dallas, TX on February 25, 1951, the son of Geneva Stapleford and step-son of Robert Stapleford.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cathy Wilson; daughters, Angela Shaw and Ashley Jones; grandchildren, Archie and Annabelle; sister, Diana Barker; brothers Billy and Robert Stapleford; and many other cherished family members.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.





