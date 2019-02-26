Home

CARL GANZER
Carl W. Ganzer

Carl W. Ganzer, 74, of Denton died Sunday, February 24, 2019 after a courageous fight against Alzheimer's disease. He was the son of Edwin Walter Ganzer and Rosemary (Johnson) Ganzer. Carl was born March 3, 1944.

Carl married Linda Normile on February 16, 1967 and they shared 52 wonderful years. They had a son, Greg and a daughter, Susan. Carl adored his children and grandchildren. His time with all of us was too short but we have so many memories of a sweet, loving man.

Carl attended Denton schools. He was a track star at Denton High School and loved baseball and softball. He taught math at Strickland Junior High for 30 years. He retired from teaching and worked at Office Max for 10 years. Carl enjoyed golf and bowling.

Carl is survived by his wife, Linda, his sons, Greg Ganzer and wife, Tracy, and son, Brody, his daughter, Susan Leath and husband, Caleb and children, Allison and Andrew. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Ann Dickson.

A celebration of life will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors at 10:00 A.M.

Please help the conquer this terrible disease.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019
