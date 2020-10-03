Carlotta Ann Stout Claiborne
Carlotta Ann Stout Claiborne passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on December 17, 1945, to Carl and Ruby Stout in Duke, Oklahoma. She was raised on a homestead in Duke and moved to Altus at age 13, eventually attending Altus High School where she met her late husband, Bill Claiborne. They married August 22, 1964 and moved to Denton, Texas, a few years later, where they raised their three children.
Carlotta's work life was devoted to educating children. She taught preschool at the Fred Moore Child Care Center, the TWU Child Care Center, served as a teacher's aide for Strickland Junior High in the Special Ed classroom. From there, she went on to serve for many years in Instructional Support as Assistant to the Director of Special Education for Denton ISD. She was an active member of the Retired Teachers Association, proudly served on the Citizen's Advisory Committee for DISD facilities, and was a volunteer Election Poll Worker in Denton County.
At home, Carlotta loved gardening and growing flowers, particularly ecological gardening and xeriscaping. She was passionate about native Texas wildflowers and wildlife. She had a particular fondness for birds--backyard birds, Gulf Coast shorebirds, speckled, colorful hens and roosters, cheerful pink flamingoes, and especially the beautiful blue and green plumed peacocks. She enjoyed choosing her home ornamentation accordingly, and has left behind a flock of kitchen rooster dÃ©cor, a pride of peacock collectibles, and a flamboyance of flamingo figurines.
In her quiet time, Carlotta studied family genealogy and was a talented artisan, enjoying sewing, painting, and coloring. However, Carlotta was perhaps most noted for her love of sharing stories with friends and family. She made many treasured friends throughout her life and spent her twilight years happily amongst the residents and staff at Heritage Place Independent Living in Burleson, TX. While she kept her faith life largely private, she was a devout Christian and enjoyed watching the FUMC Denton Sunday sermons from her apartment in Burleson and attending chapel services at Heritage Place as she was able.
Carlotta was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bill Claiborne, and her brother, Jim Stout. She is survived by her children, Suzanne & Russell LaForte of Galveston, Steve Claiborne of Denton, and Karen & Berry Kaiser of Burleson. She cherished her six grandchildren and one great-grandson: Rachel, Lexie and Jacob LaForte, Jordan Claiborne and her son Luke, and Garrett and Evelyn Kaiser. They were the lights of her life. She also leaves behind her dear sisters- and brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved.
We invite family and friends to a come-and-go Visitation, as you are able, at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, 10am to 4pm, Sunday, October 4. She will be interred the following day in a private observance by her kids and grandkids at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. She will rest in peace forever in the Garden of Disciples next to her beloved Bill.
She blessed us all with her generous laugh and warm heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to United Way of Denton at https://www.unitedwaydenton.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=6
, or to a community charity of your choosing.