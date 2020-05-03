Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Carol Bostic
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bostic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Bostic


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Bostic Obituary
Carol Ann Bostic

Carol Ann Bostic passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home in Denton, Texas. She was born in Lyndhurst, NJ to Carl and Adaline Schweikert on February 24, 1939. Carol married Claude Bostic in 1959. Carol was a loving mother of 3, grandmother of 12, and 17 great grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Marion.

Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years, Claude Bostic, daughters Cheryl , Karen and Debbie. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -