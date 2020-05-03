|
Carol Ann Bostic
Carol Ann Bostic passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home in Denton, Texas. She was born in Lyndhurst, NJ to Carl and Adaline Schweikert on February 24, 1939. Carol married Claude Bostic in 1959. Carol was a loving mother of 3, grandmother of 12, and 17 great grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Marion.
Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years, Claude Bostic, daughters Cheryl , Karen and Debbie. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 3, 2020