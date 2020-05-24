|
Carol Ann Genzel (Rochester)
7/9/42 to 1/19/20
Beloved daughter of Vickie & George Rochester. Born in Pasadena, California on 7/9/42 and passed away 1/19/20 in Plano, Texas due to complications from a massive stroke.
Her family moved to Napa, California in 1956. She graduated from Napa High School and worked in electronics. She met Robert Michael Genzel whom she married in 1965. With Mikes work they travelled throughout the United States, and to several countries; to include Iran, Egypt, Israel, Japan, and others. Above all, she loved her time in Greece.
She is predeceased by her parents Vickie and George Rochester, her Daughter, Rebecca Genzel, Brothers Tommy and Michael Rochester.
She is survived by her Son Robert Michael Genzel Jr., his wife Melody Genzel, Grandsons Drake & Sammy Genzel, Granddaughter Marianna Genzel Mendoza, Sister Cindy Hood, Brother George Rochester and many nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her fierce independence.
She could not imagine living without her husband Mike who passed away on 11/21/19, they were married for 54 years. We have comfort in knowing they are together again. We miss them dearly, and they will forever be in our hearts. We loved you more than words can show.
Father of all, we pray to you for Carol, and for all those whom we love but see no longer. Grant to them eternal rest. Let light perpetual shine upon them. May her soul and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Love and prayers! (*she ended every conversation with those three words)
At her request, her ashes will be spread at a later date in Sierra Nevada.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 24, 2020