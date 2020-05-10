Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Carol Ann Hulley


1946 - 2020
Carol Ann Hulley Obituary
Carol Ann Hulley

Carol Ann Hulley, 74, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. Carol was born on January 13, 1946 in Pilot Point, Tx to Clarence Fenton and Nina Joyce (Ritcherson ) Bellar.

Carol had a passion for cooking and if you ever visited her, you would not leave hungry. Carol is survived by loving family members Phillip, Cheryl, Tony and Brian Sanders of Denton, Jerry and Deann Bellar of Woodbine, Ronnie Bellar of Marietta, OK. and Bennie Max and Carol Jean Bellar of Pilot Point and many nieces and nephews and loving friend Linda Timms of Pilot Point.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 10, 2020
