Carol Leah Sangster, age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home in Ponder, TX.



She was born June 11, 1946, in Dallas, TX to Carl West and Iona Dusty (McClain) West. She married Bill Sangster on September 21, 1968, in Dallas, TX.



Carol lived her life to the fullest and had a passion for music. She loved to sing as well as musical theater and loved listening to her jukebox. Always with a smile on her face and as a warm and inviting as she could be to everyone she met.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years Bill; two brothers John and Cliff West of Denton, TX; her children Carl Sangster of Ponder, TX, Bill Sangster and his wife Donna of Denton, TX, Leah (Sangster) Leavell and her husband Allen of Ponder, TX, and Amber Sangster of Dallas, TX; as well as nine grandchildren Sarah, Kierstin and her husband Cain, Lauren, Brooke, Ruben, Zachery, Joseph, William, Allison and one great-grandchild Thomas. Family and Friends whose lives Carol has touched are invited to St. Davids Episcopal Church, 623 Ector St. Denton TX 76201 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019.