Carole Jean Mabry
Carole Jean Mabry of Denton, Texas passed away on November 22, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born on September 3, 1939 to FrancisMelvin and Ella Louise (Parsons) Walls in Urbana, Ohio. Carole married Everett Donald Mabry on July 23, 1956 in St. George, Utah. She worked for Verizon for over 27 years as a circuit design engineer. Carole loved to cook and going to the beach. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Everett Mabry of Denton, Texas; daughters, Kim Mabry of Arlington, Texas and Laura Croson of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Jason, Jayson, Ashley, James, Rachel, Reid, and Ryan; sister, Vivan Stone of San Bernardino, California; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends. Carole was preceded in death by her son, Michael Mabry and parents. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019