Caroline Booth



Services will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St, Denton TX at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019.



Caroline Booth was born in San Antonio's Santa Rosa Medical Center on January 24, 1977 to Julie Murphy Booth and John A. Booth. She died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home and with her family in Denton, TX.



She is survived by her husband, Michael Upshaw, sons, Andrew Lara (age 11) and Luke Upshaw (age 9), father and stepmother, Patti Richard, of Denton, mother and stepfather, Julie and Gary Stillwell, of Austin, TX, sister, Char Booth, of Encinitas, CA, stepsister, Alexandra Cappelletti, of Studio City, CA, stepsister and brother, Kristi and Matt Stillwell of Austin, TX, grandfather, Thomas D. Murphy III, of Austin.



She graduated from Denton High School in 1995. A proud Aggie, she graduated from Texas A & M University in 2000 with a double major in animal science and agricultural journalism. She earned a Master's degree in public administration (MPA) at the University of North Texas in 2014.



Caroline began her professional life as the editor of The Land and Livestock Post, published by the Bryan-College Station Eagle, and then worked as a communications specialist for the Noble Foundation of Ardmore, OK. She returned to Denton and worked as volunteer coordinator and development director for the Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, then as communications director for the University of North Texas Library. In 2014 she joined the staff of Denton Municipal Electric as business development officer. In 2015 she moved to the City of Denton planning and development department and became director of development in 2016. She served on the Board of Directors of the Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home and was a member of the Denton Benefit League. Caroline was organized, energetic, fierce, and funny. She loved her family and friends intensely and generously.



Caroline would have wished that contributions in her memory go to support the Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home of Denton, TX, (www.cpch.org; 909 Greenlee St., Denton, TX 76201 940-382-5112). Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary