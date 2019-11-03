Home

Porter Loring Mortuary North
Carolyn D. Detrick


1935 - 2019
Carolyn D. Detrick Obituary
CAROLYN D. DETRICK

May 19, 1935 - October 27, 2019

Carolyn D. Detrick, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born May 19, 1935 to Olive Hincks and George Dart in Manchester, Connecticut. She graduated from MacDuffie High School and Westminster College with a B.S. in Education. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority during her time at Westminster. After graduation, Carolyn taught 4th grade at Newton Rayzor Elementary in Denton, Texas for over twenty years. She faithfully attended First United Methodist Church in Denton with her husband Robert until they moved to San Antonio in 1998. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Robert H. Detrick, and is survived by three children, Gretchen Hansen and husband Glenn of Katy, Juli Spiva and husband Scott of San Antonio, and William Detrick of Lewisville; three grandchildren, Kyle and Kristina Hansen and Lauren Spiva; as well as sister, Lynne Newmarker and numerous nieces. A private burial was held in Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the VITAS Hospice San Antonio at https://vitascommunityconnection.org or the Heifer Foundation would be appreciated.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
