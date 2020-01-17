Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Carolyn Smith
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Garden of Memories Funeral Home
Houston, TX
Carolyn Jean Morris Smith


1935 - 2020
Carolyn Jean Morris Smith Obituary
Carolyn Jeanne Morris

Smith

Carolyn Jeanne Morris Smith, 84, of Denton Texas, went with the Lord on January 14th, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 o'clock in the evening on January 17th, 2020 at Bill DeBerry's Funeral Directors. Pastor John Bell, of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church where Carolyn was a member, will be officiating. Burial will follow on January 19th, 2020 in Houston Texas at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Funeral Home at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

Carolyn was born in Muncie, Indiana on August 12th, 1935. She graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1954 and continued to receive a diploma from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She then went on to be accepted into the very first Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Program at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1973. Following her completion, she assisted her husband, Dr. William Smith of Houston Texas, in his office until their move to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1989. She accepted a position where she was nurse practitioner for the employees and families of King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital in 1990.

Carolyn was married to William Smith on September 15th, 1962. They were married for 57 years. Carolyn enjoyed singing in the church choir, needlework and decorating the church fellowship hall for 15 years.

Carolyn is survived by William Smith, Children: Alyson Smiley, Patrick Smith and Victoria Garcia, Grandchildren: Brittany Smith, Logan Smith, Aiden Smith, and Sibling: Delores Bell, and other family and friends.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Morris and Gertrude Epperson Morris and brother, Jerry Morris.

Flowers are welcomed. Donations to , Carolyn's favorite charity, are also welcomed. The family of Carolyn wishes to thank Janet, Rachel, Blaine and Marshall of Amity Hospice for the love and caring that they have shown Carolyn these past few months.

Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020
