Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Carolyn Lemmond


1940 - 2020
Carolyn Lemmond Obituary
Carolyn Lemmond

Carolyn Lemmond, 80, passed away peacefully where she resided at The Vintage Nursing Facility surrounded by her daughters on April 24, 2020. Carolyn was born in Fort Worth, TX on March 14, 1940 the daughter of Catherine Ione Page and Joe Wood and beloved stepfather of many years Glenn Page. Carolyn is survived by her two daughters Tammie Seay and husband Ronnie of Denton; and Becky Voight and husband Bobby of Denton; and three grandchildren Laynee and Adam Seay, and Reagan Voight. Due to the current situation, there are no visitation or funeral services planned at this time.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
