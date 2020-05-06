|
|
Carter Ray Low
In April, 2020, Carter Ray Low, of Argyle, Texas, went to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer, He was a loving husband, father, sibling and son, and an incredibly caring, giving person, who quietly inspired everyone he contacted.
Carter was born in 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Bill and Maxine Low. He excelled at everything he did, from sports to academics. As a teenager, his passion for playing the drums led him to become a drummer for the Lamar High School Marching Band, and he never put the sticks down.
Carter was a proud Aggie, and received his electrical engineering degree from Texas A&M and his MBA from Pepperdine University. This allowed him to build a successful Consulting practice and a wonderful homeowner association management business, Community Management Group, and was highly regarded and respected by his clients and business associates.
In January, 2007, he married Mary Ellen Burum and together they raised a blended family of three daughters, Taylor, Shelby, and Tessa Burum, and one son, James Collin Burum.
Carter had a passion for serving others. He was known as the donut man at Argyle United Methodist Church because of his Sunday morning antics while he served donut holes to the children and adults. Carter was a devoted Christian who shared his deep faith and led people to Christ by the way he lived. His favorite thing was to be with his family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Carter was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Maxine Low, and his grandparents, Ralph and Ima Low. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen, four children, Taylor, Shelby, Collin and Tessa; father, Bill Low and wife Candis; brothers, Bill and Jordan; sisters, Denny and Savannah, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Carters life will be announced at a future time.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 6, 2020