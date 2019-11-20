|
|
Cary Claiborn Holladay
Cary Claiborn Holladay passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville Florida at the age of 51. He was born April 19, 1968 in Carthage, Missouri, son of Barbara Claiborn Holladay and Raymond C. Holladay and grew up all over the southern United States.
Cary enlisted in the US Army on May 23rd, 1988 and served his basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina before graduating with honors from Combat Signal Core Center at Fort Gordon, Georgia on October 4, 1988.
He was stationed at Fort Sam Houston combat support hospital in San Antonio.
He attended local schools & the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton, Tx and moved to Jacksonville, Florida as an adult.
Survived by his parents, his son, Christopher Jared Holladay, grandson Valentine Holladay, brother Joseph Christopher Holladay (wife Chris, daughter Shay).
Cremation by Eternity Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Fla.
No services.
Donations maybe made to any no-kill animal shelter or rehab.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019