Cecil Roleine ParkCecil Roleine Park, 95, of Krum, Texas, passed away at his home on October 10, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Krum, Texas on November 6, 1924 to Loran and Liska (Chambers) Park. In Oct. 1943, Cecil enlisted in the Army where he served as a Corporal in the 543rd QM Depot Co for two and a half years. Cecil was in Normandy on D-Day, and later in Central Europe and Northern France during the Battle of the Bulge and all throughout the Rhineland. Cecil was a founding partner in Texas Neon Sign Co. in Denton in the early 1950's. In 1976 he sold and retired. Shortly after retirement, he started Cecil's Neon Co., which at one time was the largest wholesale neon company in Texas.Cecil was preceded in death by his wife, Olga Lenora Park, one son-in law, Kenneth George and his mother and father. Cecil is survived by his sons: Roleine Bryan Park of Denton; Jason Park and wife, Donna of Krum; daughters, Liska Cook and husband, Allen of Krum; Laura George of Plano, and Missy Byrum and husband, Russell of Midlothian, grandsons, Tony Park, Eric Park, John George, Collin Cook, Belew Byrum, Garrett Byrum and granddaughters, Lilly Walters, Holley Jones, Megan Madewell and husband, Jake and Macy Park and great grandchildren, Ramsey Park, Bradley Walters, Alexis Jones, Emery Byrum and Jaxon, Kenadee and Lincoln Madewell. Cecil is also survived by two brothers, Dallas Park of Crowley, and Loman Park and wife, Pat of Denver, Co. Cecil is also survived by his beloved longtime companion, Laura Patton of Krum, who together spent the last 20 years traveling the world and living life to the fullest with family and friends.Cecil lived life in the present, he did not live in the past. Cecil embodied the meaning and values of the Greatest Generation and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Cecil was a small-town country boy from Krum, Texas who was not afraid of the world. In war he saw good and evil, but he remained the kindhearted loving family man throughout his life. He truly thought the world was a wonderful place.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5-7 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. A graveside service will be held at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.