DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Laurel Land Funeral Home
Fort Worth, TX
Burial
Following Services
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Cene Chapman Ingram


1948 - 2019
Cene Chapman Ingram Obituary
Cene Chapman Ingram

Cene Ingram, 71, of Denton, passed away in Weatherford on September 16, 2019. She was born August 7, 1948 in Weatherford to Joseph P. Chamberlain and Marie (Grace) Chamberlain. She graduated Salutatorian from Brewer High School in 1966. She married Ken Ingram on March 15, 1968 in Fort Worth.

Cene was a retired special education teacher working in Aledo, Weatherford, White Settlement, Lewisville, and The Colony. Cene was active and enjoyed attending all sporting events of her granddaughters, Texas Woman's University, and The University of North Texas.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with an additional service at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth with burial at Laurel Land Memorial Park.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Ken, son Corey Ingram and wife Jenny of Bridgeport, granddaughters Delaney, 18, and Ashley, 16, sister Grace Harding of Cleburne, and other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant sons Kelly Don and Kevin Jomal, son Kerry Wayne Ingram, and brothers Jody and Robert Chamberlain.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
