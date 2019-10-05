Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
Chad Robison
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Gracepointe Church
Denton, TX
View Map
Chad Verlon Robison


1971 - 2019
Chad Verlon Robison Obituary
Chad Verlon Robison

Chad Verlon Robison, 48, of Corinth, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Denton, Texas. He was born on March 11, 1971 in Denton, Texas to Verlon and Sue Robison. Chad attended Lake Dallas High School and worked as a Line Cleaner. He married Denise Mathis in Lake Dallas on May 1, 1999. He loved his family and enjoyed playing guitar, playing video games, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. Chad is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2019 at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday at Gracepointe Church in Denton. Interment will follow at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas.

Chad is survived by his wife, Denise Robison, daughters, Montana Dill, Emily Robison and Savannah Robison, son, Coby Robison, sister, Jessie Robison, brother Clovis Robison, aunt, Lazette Lee and 1 grandchild.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019
