Charles Denton Greer
Charles "Chuck" Denton Greer passed away on August 3, 2020. Chuck was born and raised in Denton, TX. He was a successful collision repair paint and body worker.
Chuck was always known as an animal person. He loved all his pets. Chuck enjoyed all water sports to skiing or just fishing. He loved good friends and good food.
Chuck loved his two daughters, Claire and Helen. Everything he thought or lived he was most proud of his two girls.
Charles Greer will be sadly missed by his mother, Charlene Denton Greer. His daughters Claire Marie Greer and Helen Marie Greer. Charles' niece, Charlotte Sophia Szol. His sister Carrie Kathleen Szol and brother-in-law David Edmond Szol.
Chuck was predeceased by his Father, Edwin Smoot Greer.
Memorials or donations should go to gofundme.com
Chuckie Greer. All donations go to his daughters.