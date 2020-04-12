|
Charles (Keith) Gatlin
Charles (Keith) Gatlin, 62 years old, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family at his home in Denton, Texas.
He was born February 13, 1958, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Paul Gatlin and Eula Chappell. He graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 1976. He married his soulmate in 1982. Together they built a beautiful life in Denton, TX. Keith started as a meat manager at Kroger in 1982 and worked his way up to a leading Store Director, up until he retired in 2019. He always strived for success and poured himself into making sure everything he did, was done to his utmost best. He was passionate, adventurous, dedicated, witty, and above all else, a leader. Whether it be at home with his family or at work, he was someone you could count on, someone who would listen, and give a word of advice or two. He was a man who impacted many lives throughout his life just by being his true self.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, two daughters, Laura and her husband Sawyer, Ashley, and his beloved grandchild, Joey Martinkus of Denton. He is also survived by his sister Paula and husband Gerald, and many nieces and nephews.
An online guest book is available at www.daltonandson.com
The family would like to thank VNA Hospice Care for their dedication, compassion, and the ability to comfort Keith as well as his family during the last weeks of his life.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020