Charles (Charlie) Griffin
Charles (Charlie) Griffin, 61, of Sanger passed away on December 23, 2019 in Dallas. He was born on November 16, 1958 in Birmingham, Alabama to Aubrey and Pat (Wiley) Griffin.
He loved working with his hands. He enjoyed working on vehicles and electrical problems. He loved giving the grandkids a hard time. His favorite things were Dr. Pepper and sweets!
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Wilson and husband Jasen of Denton, Ashley Lawson and husband Ethan of Whitesboro, Texas, son, Charlie Griffin and wife Karee Drake of Krum, his mother, Pat Carlisle of Denton, brother, Kirby Griffin of Oakridge, Texas and his three grandchildren Montana Griffin, Canton Griffin and Kaylie Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Sissy Payne.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019