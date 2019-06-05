Charles Ronald Berry



Charles Ronald Berry went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019. Charles was born June 10, 1927, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from North Texas State in 1951 and went directly into the Army, ready to serve his country. Charles was trained in Morse code in Radio Operators School in the Army Security Agency. He served in South Korea, five miles south of the 38th parallel. Charles was very proud of his service in the military and had great respect for those who have served and are now serving.



Charles married Anna Rose Tate on February 4, 1956. They raised two daughters, Susan Carol and Cindy Elizabeth in San Antonio where Charles and Anna spent their careers at Kelly Air Force Base. Charles was a contract negotiating officer for military defense weapons.



Following their retirement, Charles and Anna moved back to Waco where they were active members of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Charles enjoyed participating with his Sunday School class in various ministries. He particularly enjoyed the homeless ministry where he cooked and served breakfast to the homeless.



Charles and Anna eventually moved north to Denton, Texas. They were members of Southmont Baptist Church where they have many dear friends. They enjoyed spending time with their daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.



Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Rose Berry, parents Cecil and Mildred Berry and his brother, William Berry.



Survivors include, daughter Susan Baker and son-in-law James Baker, and daughter Cindy Smith and son-in-law Darrell Smith. Grandchildren include Michael and Shelley Butler, Jimmy Baker, Kristen (Smith) and Chris Anderson and Vanessa and Jeff Zimmerman. Great grandchildren include Blayne and Amanda Butler, Breanna Butler and Noah Zimmerman. In addition, Charles has three great, great grandchildren, Waylon Butler, Emeri Reyna and Titus Reyna. He is also survived by his brother, J R Berry and his sister, Jo Ann Berry. Charles also has many loving nieces and nephews.



A private burial service will be held in Waco.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Southmont Baptist Church (2801 Pennsylvania Dr, Denton, TX 76205; http://southmont.org). Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 5, 2019