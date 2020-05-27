|
|
Charles Sidney Erwin
On May 23, 2020, Charles Sidney Erwin passed away at the age of 93. Charles was born in 1926 and is the oldest of 11 children. Charles grew up in Denton, Texas where he attended Cooper Creek School. Joining the navy in 1944, Charles served on the USS Nevada and took part in the battles of Okinawa and Iwo Jima in the Pacific Theater in WWII. On returning from the war, he married Melba Hamrick. Thus, began a 72 year marriage filled with love, hard work, and two children, three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He took great pride in his 25 year management of Pilot Knob Ranch in Argyle, Texas, as well as all the work that he did with his son, Roy, through Erwin Ag Services.
Charles is survived by his wife, Melba, his two children, Roy (Carol) and Joye, his grandchildren, Sarah Seidel (Vic), Molly Butler (Kirk), and Charley Erwin (Ana) and great-grandchildren, Atticus, Grace, Everly, & Hazel Seidel, Rowdy Butler, and Norah Erwin. Charles will also be fondly remembered by his brothers and sister, James, Joe (Barbara), George (Maurine), Reese (Carmine), Ronnie (Janie) and Linda McCormick (Jerry). Charles impacted many around him and all will miss him greatly.
A viewing will be held throughout the day on Wednesday, May 27th at Mulkey Montgomery Bowles Funeral Home at 705 N. Locust, Denton, TX . An interment service will be held at Cooper Creek Cemetery in Denton, TX on Thursday, May 28th, at 10AM.
Memorial donations in memory of Charles can be made to the Denton FFA chapter.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 27, 2020