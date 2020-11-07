Charles "Butch " SmithCharles "Butch" Smith 71 of Hamilton (formerly of Denton) passed away at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Denton to Glenn and Ruby (Bishop) Smith.He attended Denton public schools and married Janis Marie Roe on July 10, 1970 in Sardis, Texas. Butch retired from the City of Denton Engineering Department after 20 plus years as a Sr. Engineer Technician.Butch is survived by his wife Janis of Hamilton, TX, daughter Jennifer LeAnn Smith of Liberty Hill, TX, son Charles Wesley Smith of Pilot Point, TX, grandchildren Elizabeth Marie Smith, David James Holm of Flower Mound, TX, Kimberlee Belle Simmons and Jerry Don "Trace" Simmons, III. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and family and lifelong friends.He was preceded in death by his parents Otha Glenn and Ruby Belle Smith, his 4 brothers little Cecil, Floyd Glenn, Virgil Dan and Alvin Doyle and 3 sisters Elva Pearl, Carolyn Jo and Virginia Ann.Honorary Pallbearers will be his nephews Kevin Brown, Weldon Mason, Ty Mason, Andrew Steele, Mikel Watkins and Carlos Salazar.