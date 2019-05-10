Charles Wayne Godi



Charles Wayne Godi, 66 of Sanger passed away on May 6, 2019 in Denton. He was born in Borger, Texas on January 26, 1953 to J.W. and Audrey Godi.



He married Rebecca Richey on July 18, 1972 in Sanger, Texas. He served in the US Army and retired from Texas Woman's University.



He is survived by his wife, Rebecca of Sanger, sons; Travis Godi and his wife Angela of Sanger, William Godi and his wife Samantha of Denton, and David Thorpe and wife Cristin of Tennessee, daughter, Rebecca Thorpe Gann, his brothers, John Godi and his wife DeeDee, and Gaddis Godi and his wife, Linda and thirteen grandchildren, sister in law, Neva Richey of Sanger, brother in laws, Roy Richey of Colorado and Mark Harrison of Gainesville, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister, Debra Harrison and brother Bryan Godi, his father in law and mother in law, Gibea and Evelyn Richey.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.