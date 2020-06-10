Charles Wayne (Gig) Harpool
1949 - 2020
Charles Wayne "Gig" Harpool passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Denton, Texas on August 23, 1949 to Albert and Opal Harpool. He was a 1967 graduate of Denton High School.

He spent years working in his family's business, Harpool Seed. Later in his career he worked for large chemical companies finally retiring from Lowes as a chemical specialist and sales

Gig is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son Kyle Harpool and his daughter Ella, Sister Barbara Harpool Hall and her husband Harry, brother Ralph Harpool and his wife Denise, He was loved by nieces, Terri, Michelle, Tiffany, Lisa and nephew Mark.

Gig was an avid golfer. Along with his best golfing buddies, he played courses all over the Metroplex.

A graveside services will be held at Roselawn at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 12, 2020.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roselawn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
