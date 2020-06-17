Charles Wayne Moore Sr.
Charles Wayne Moore Sr. was born in Stockton, CA to Gloria Eleanor Ramsey and Charles Louis Moore on May 21st, 1953. He grew up in Jamaica, New York and Marlboro, New Jersey.
Married to Karen La Verne Powell for 36 years, they were blessed with two sons, Charles Wayne Jr. and Michael Anthony.
Charlie graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey, majoring in Journalism and Labor Relations. He worked for Phelps Dodge in New Jersey, and Celwave in New Jersey and Oregon. He later worked for Andrew Corporation in Denton, Texas and Reynosa, Mexico. He then became a tax professional and office manager for H&R Block.
He considered himself a native New Yorker, and enthusiastically supported the New York Mets, Yankees, Jets, and Giants.
Charlie had a passion for serving the community, and spent time volunteering at Denton Regional Medical Center. Later, as part of the hospital ministry for St. Mark Catholic Church, he encouraged deeper faith in Jesus Christ by offering patients spiritual support, prayers, and communion.
Charlie's easy smile served to foster his ability to make great friendships; he could start engaging conversations with anyone.
He leaves to mourn his wife, two sons, and a daughter-in-law, Monique; his Aunt Agnes; three siblings: sister Kim Moore, brothers Ramsey Moore and Grant Lucas; a sister-in-law Traci Moore, a brother-in-law George Powell; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends from one side of the country to the other.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church Thursday, June 18th at 10am. Those unable to attend in person are able to participate remotely via live stream at https://stmarkdenton.org/.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.