Charlie Joe Cole, Jr.Charlie Joe Cole, Jr. was born November 17, 1931, in Pilot Point, TX. He passed away peacefully at his home in Denton, November 22, 2020. As he was "virtually" attending church service, with his Bible on his chest, wife and family at his side, Jesus took his hand and led him to heaven.Charlie was born on the family farm, the 5th of 7 children, to Emma Pedigo and Charlie Cole, Sr. He graduated Pilot Point High in 1949, and headed to NTSC (now UNT), on a football scholarship. Soon, he joined the USAF and served 4 years as an aviation mechanic crew chief, on B-26 aircraft. Before he spent 11 months in Korea, Charlie met and married Fonzeal Young, "that pretty girl from Wise County."Still playing football, during some defining years for NT, Charlie played a key role in "the Fall of Major College Football Color Barrier in Texas" (see The Game Changers, by Jeff Miller). Charlie lettered 3 years on the varsity and was a loyal Geezle.After earning a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education, and a Master's in Public School Administration, Charlie worked 10 years as Teacher/Coach, Principal, and Superintendent in Pilot Point, Forestburg, and Lake Dallas.Then, in 1968, Charlie was hired by Denton County to establish and develop Adult Probation Services in Denton and Cooke Counties. Charlie was Chief Probation Officer and Director of Services for the next 23 years. He was richly blessed as he hired the perfect people who became an incredible and loyal team, like a very diverse family. The Juvenile Probation Services was established, and is now housed in the Charlie J. Cole Building in Denton. The Denton County Probation Department programs that this team developed earned Statewide and Federal Probation Services attention.Charlie retired in 1991, and became involved with "Smart Start" as a lobbyist to write and promote legislation that would facilitate use of a Breathalyzer mechanism which assigned individuals would be required to use before starting their car could occur.During his later years, Charlie increased his wood carving hobby. He really enjoyed making wooden crosses for earrings, pendants, and bolo tie clasps. He attended church at Denton Bible Church, and he sold his art and donated the proceeds to missions. He also enjoyed attending BSF and Prayer Breakfast weekly. Of course, Charlie never lost his enjoyment of social gatherings, the outdoors, and trips to the farm.Charlie is survived by his loyal wife of 67 years; his brother, Glenn; his five children (spouses), Debra (Curtis Freeman, NC), Joe (Connie Orr, Denton), Julie (Fred Alcorn, TN), Clark (Jamie Bell, Weatherford), and Mark (Rene Breazeale, Fredericksburg); 17 grandchildren, and 7 greatgrandchildren.Charlie's family will host visitation on December 2, 2020, 3:00-7:00 pm, at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W. University, Denton. Charlie will be buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Wise County, with military funeral honors.