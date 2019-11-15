Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 Hwy. 377 North
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 Hwy. 377 North
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 Hwy. 377 North
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Charlotte Ruth Koerner


1953 - 2019
Charlotte Ruth Koerner Obituary
Charlotte Ruth Koerner

Charlotte Ruth Koerner, 66, of Collinsville, Texas was called home to the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Charlotte was born on October 12, 1953 in De Queen, Arkansas to Charles and Ruth (Waggoner) Free. She loved her family very much; she was a great wife and mother. She loved her dogs and enjoyed decorating and the holiday seasons. Charlotte worked for Winstead in Dallas as a legal secretary.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie Koerner and fiancÃ©, Bo Brock of Sherman, daughter, Molly Koerner of Collinsville, son, Travis Koerner of Collinsville, daughter, Callie Sawyer and husband, Mark of Denton, sister, Carol Free and Jim Fykes of Krum.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Koerner, parents, Charles and Ruth Free and brothers, Charles, Calvin and Carlton Free.

A memorial service honoring Charlotte will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. There will be a time of visitation held for friends and family on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
