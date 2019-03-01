Chen Chou Tseng



Chen Chou Tseng, 61, of Denton, died Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at Medical City Hospital in Denton.



He was born on March 4th, 1957, the youngest of twelve children to working class parents in Nantou, Taiwan.



The drive for a better life took him across the globe at a young age, from Guatemala to Ecuador to the United States, and many places in between. These quests include risking his life to rescue American POWs in Vietnam, opening restaurants in unfamiliar countries and marrying his wife Jeanneth Valle on June 26th, 1987 in Ambato, Ecuador.



Chen's mission to provide more opportunities for his family led him back to the United States, where he and Jeanneth raised their three children: Ana Li (34), Anny (30) and Nathan (21). His family endearingly referred to him as Baba, meaning father in Chinese. He was always charming, made friends wherever he went and was the epitome of hard work. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him but his impact will be felt for a lifetime by those who had the privilege of listening to him.



Families, friends and others are invited to come together to share stories, reminisce and celebrate his life this Saturday, March 2nd from 1:30pm-3:30pm at Hannahs Off the Square, 111 W Mulberry Street, Denton, TX 76201. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary