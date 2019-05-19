Cheryl Ann Lenski



Cheryl Ann Lenski, 69, of Denton, Texas died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas with her loving family by her side.



Cheryl was born on October 7, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to William and Marjorie Beauregard Firman. She was married to Greg Lenski on November 20, 1971 in Detroit, Michigan. She and Greg attended Denton Bible Church. She worked in the medical administrative field for 35 years in Michigan.



Cheryl is survived by her husband, Greg Lenski; son, Eric; daughter in-law, Sarah; brothers Larry Firman and Steve Firman and sister in-law, Jamie Firman; brother-in-law, Larry Lenski; niece, Amanda Lenski; nephew, Derek Firman; grandchildren, Joe, Anna, Renee, John, Leah and Ben.



A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Denton Bible Church, 2300 E. University Dr., Denton, Texas. Rev. Tom Nelson will officiate the service on May 28 at 10 AM Central Time. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be sent by check to The Iacocca Family Foundation (memo section of the check in memory of Cheryl Lenski for Type 1 diabetes research) 867 Boylston Street, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from May 19 to May 26, 2019