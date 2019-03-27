Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Cheryl Lamon
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Argyle United Methodist Church
1960 - 2019
Cheryl Lamon Obituary
Cheryl Lamon

Cheryl Lamon passed March 25th, 2019 after her courageous battle against lung cancer. She was with her loving husband, Eric Lamon, at the time. Cheryl is survived by her husband Eric, her three boys Mitchell, Mackenzie, and Brock, daughter-in-law Haley, brother Ian, sister Vikki, mother Deanna, as well as all her loving family members and friends.

One would be hard pressed to find a better partner, mother, daughter, or friend than Cheryl. The beauty of her life remains the definitive example of kindness, compassion, generosity, faith, and unconditional love anyone could hope to achieve. While the steady comfort of her warm presence will forever be missed, her beautiful spirit lives on with all who love her and those she loved.

A visitation service will be held Thursday, March 28th at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. The Memorial will be held at Argyle United Methodist Church on Friday, March 29th at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks loved ones to donate to the Toronto Ride to Conquer Cancer, in which Brock will be participating this summer. You can go online to bit.ly/brockride to donate.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019
