Christie Ann Cole
1968 - 2020
Christie Ann Cole

Christie Ann Cole, born Jan. 26, 1968, in Denton, died at her home in Denton on March 24 at the age of 52.

A graduate of Denton High, Christie received a degree in criminal justice from the University of North Texas in 1994. After serving as a probation officer, she worked for Verizon Wireless in sales and won several awards for her success.

Christie was cherished by her family and friends as a warm and open person. She was always present when a member of her family suffered or died.

She is survived by her father, William Ralph (Bill) Cole and stepmother, Mary Ann Cole, of Victoria, Texas; sister, Cheri Tenpenny, brother-in-law Tim Tenpenny, nephews Will and Bryson Tenpenny, all of Fulshear, Texas; aunt and uncle, Sally and David Everly, Denton; cousin Greg Everly, Fort Worth; aunt Linda Hacker, Argyle; uncle Robert Hacker; great-uncles and great-aunts John and Janice Callarman of Krum, Charles and Clarice Cole of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Margaret King Cole, Denton; and numerous cousins and relatives in the Cole family.

She was predeceased by her mother, Glenda Hacker Cole; her grandfather and grandmother, Weldon and Christine Dedmon Cole and step-grandmother Wanda Massey Cole; great uncles R. L. (Buddy) Cole, Jr. and James R. Cole, great-aunts Norma Woodrum Cole and Jan Ashby Cole; and her cousin, Austin Tenpenny.

A Christian service of interment of ashes will be held at the Jackson Cemetery, Krum, on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Interment
11:00 AM
Jackson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
