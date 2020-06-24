Christie Ann ColeChristie Ann Cole, born Jan. 26, 1968, in Denton, died at her home in Denton on March 24 at the age of 52.A graduate of Denton High, Christie received a degree in criminal justice from the University of North Texas in 1994. After serving as a probation officer, she worked for Verizon Wireless in sales and won several awards for her success.Christie was cherished by her family and friends as a warm and open person. She was always present when a member of her family suffered or died.She is survived by her father, William Ralph (Bill) Cole and stepmother, Mary Ann Cole, of Victoria, Texas; sister, Cheri Tenpenny, brother-in-law Tim Tenpenny, nephews Will and Bryson Tenpenny, all of Fulshear, Texas; aunt and uncle, Sally and David Everly, Denton; cousin Greg Everly, Fort Worth; aunt Linda Hacker, Argyle; uncle Robert Hacker; great-uncles and great-aunts John and Janice Callarman of Krum, Charles and Clarice Cole of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Margaret King Cole, Denton; and numerous cousins and relatives in the Cole family.She was predeceased by her mother, Glenda Hacker Cole; her grandfather and grandmother, Weldon and Christine Dedmon Cole and step-grandmother Wanda Massey Cole; great uncles R. L. (Buddy) Cole, Jr. and James R. Cole, great-aunts Norma Woodrum Cole and Jan Ashby Cole; and her cousin, Austin Tenpenny.A Christian service of interment of ashes will be held at the Jackson Cemetery, Krum, on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m.