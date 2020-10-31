Christine Fleming AllenChristine Fleming Allen, 75 of Sanger, went into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, 10-17-20 in Denton, TX. Born on October 29,1944, in Mayes County Oklahoma, to Roy Lee and Mattie (Miller) Fleming. She wed David E. Allen on March 11, 1966 in Locust Grove, OK and enjoyed 45 years of adventurous marriage.She is survived by: daughter Traci (Donavon) of Sanger,TX; son David Lee (Brandi) and grands of Phoenix, AZ; brother Ken (April) Fleming of Norwalk, CA; sisters Loneita Bender of Lodi, CA; Helen Rice of Locust Grove, OK; Wilma (Patrick) Smith of Dallas, TX and Linda (Steve) Goldberg of Clark, NJ. She is preceded in death by her husband David, one brother, Bill Fleming, and two sisters: Loraine Heil and Laverne Gunther.Christine's earliest career was secretary for T.L. Osborn's Ministry in Tulsa, OK and continued through her latest position (in the early 90's) at Aviall in Dallas, TX. Her second career was driving a school bus 20+ years to retirement in 2015 for the Denton and Sanger School Districts. Chris maintained close relations with Cathedral of Praise, Covenant Fellowship LD, The Upper Room and even her Mama's church, Four Corners, back in Oklahoma. She loved her large family and took every opportunity to travel to see them, as well as, tour the scenic beauty of America and abroad. "Grammy" loved spoiling and spending time in retirement with her grands, Luke Asher and Hannah Beth. Many recently came to know Mom as "Aunt Chris" and she will be missed by all. Her legacy lies in the countless lives of those touched by her quiet expressions of generosity, love, and faithfulness in promoting the Gospel of Jesus Christ.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 4pm at DeBerry Funeral Directors at 2025 W. University Dr., Denton, TX 76201. Seating will be limited to 80 people. Those who wish to watch the service please follow the link below.