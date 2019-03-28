Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Sanctuary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
Christine Renne Schmidt


Christine Renne Schmidt Obituary
Christine Renee (Gallo)

Schmidt

Christine Renee (Gallo) Schmidt, 33 of Ponder passed away Wednesday, March 20th at Medical City Hospital in Denton. She was born in El Paso, TX on February 1, 1986 to Jesus Gallo and Guadalupe Gonzalez Gallo.

Christine graduated from Carrollton Creekview High School and received her Bachelors of Arts degree from Texas Woman's University. She married Blake Schmidt on August 10, 2018. Christine was an Instructor and Director of First Impressions for BMR Pools and Pure Barre of Coppell.

Christine is survived by her husband; Blake Schmidt of Ponder, parents, Jesus and Guadalupe Gallo of Carrollton, brothers, Jonathan Gallo, Matthew Gallo, sisters in law; Jamie Bese and husband Kevin, Catherine Gallo, nephew, Ezekiel Gabriel Gallo, nieces, Edith Preciado, Elia Preciado and Jackie Preciado.

The family will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors on Wednesday night, Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 pm.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the Sanctuary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
