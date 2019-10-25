|
Christopher Ryan Pietila
Christopher Ryan Pietila was called from the earth back to his maker on Oct 23rd, 2019. Born Jan 1st, 1983 to Dr. Richard and Jane Pietila. He is survived by his sister Jennifer Thuell of Bermuda. Step mom- Tracy Spear and step sisters Sarah and Jamie Dean and Carolyn Spear.
He loved traveling the world, skiing and being with his family. The family is planning to hold the first annual Christopher Pietila Christmas Concert. By the Wise youth strings ensemble in December of 2019 (Date to be announced). The family will hold a private memorial service at their ranch in West Texas where he will be laid to rest.
When the Journey finally ends, we will claim a great reward, and find an ever lasting peace, with the Lord.
â€œAmenâ€
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019