Christy Lynn Carnes
This world lost a beautiful soul on January 18, 2020, when Christy Lynn Carnes vacated her Earthly body in favor of forever finding solace as a free spirit, finally unbound.
Christy's journey began on November 4, 1965, when she was born at the Methodist Mission Home in San Antonio, Texas. Three days later, Christy went to live with her adoptive parents, Gayle and Shirley Carnes of Denton, Texas, and immediately also became little sister (Cissy) to Tom Carnes, now of Fredericksburg, Texas. The family would later welcome a little brother, John Carnes. The Carnes family attended First Christian Church in Denton where Christy was baptized, received her formation, and was active in the youth programs and camps of the church. It was here that Christy learned something that came naturally to her, loving and endeavoring to see the best in everyone she encountered.
As a young child, Christy loved the outdoors and never saw a fishing pole she didn't want to take to water. Her happiest days were spent exploring creek beds and flower fields. She had a huge heart for creatures and took in all strays, animal and human, if she thought she could help them. In her teen years, she started spreading her wings to find out what the world had to offer her. She was blessed and cursed with an analytical brain and questioned everything. Sometimes she did not like what she discovered but pressed on knowing there was something out there just for her.
Christy graduated from Denton High School in 1984, and from the University of North Texas in 1989, with a degree in marketing. Her true love was art and she explored that passion later in life.
In 1991, Christy found her professional calling when she went to work for a television and film production company in Dallas. She started as an office manager in a field she knew nothing about and quickly advanced to the position of Vice-President/CFO. Her analytical brain found a purpose and she became a wizard known for her sharp assessment of trouble spots and how to fix them. She traveled all over the world with film crews and, for more than a decade, was part of the team that worked on the famous Neiman Marcus Christmas Catalog. Her co-workers and colleagues came to know her as a witty warrior who kept their lives less complicated while providing them with the tools they needed to create their product. In her "spare time", Christy headed up a tour company (in which she was part owner) that planned and executed trips all over Texas. She also built and managed a luxury resort and spa in the Texas Hill Country.
After 40 years of life, the children of Christy's biological father found her. Tom Crook came into Christy's life and introduced her to her "other family,"sisters Heather, Jennifer, Holly, and brother David. Unfortunately, her birth mother was no longer living so Christy never got to meet her, but just the joy of knowing where she came from brought a new dynamic to her life.
A celebration of Christy's life will be held Monday, February 17th at First Christian Church in Denton, TX, at 11 a.m. Her interment will be in Wetumka, Oklahoma, with her beloved Nanny and Poppa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of Texas at 2400 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, TX., 75212 or to Heifer International at 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR., 72202.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis - (512) 263-1511.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020