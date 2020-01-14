Home

Clara B. Marshall


1927 - 2020
Clara B. Marshall died peacefully on January 8 at Medical City in Denton where she received excellent care during hospitalizations over the years. Clara greatly influenced people who came into her orbit. To know her was to love her and feel loved by her. Clara is greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born in Hayesville, NC on January 19, 1927. She was predeceased by Jack N. Marshall from Dixon, IL, her husband of 65 years; W.G. and Clyde (Cherry) Burger (parents) from Sterling, IL; brothers Russell from Deer Grove, IL and Preston from Crystal Lake. Clara is survived by her brother, (Robert) Weldon and Betty Burger in Rock Falls, IL; Linda L. Marshall and Scott A. Marshall, her children, and Bill Reedy, her son-in-law in Denton. Suzanne and Kelsey Napoles, her chosen daughter and granddaughter, in Florida miss Mama Clara intensely. After her first career as mom to all children she knew, Clara came into her own in Albuquerque. She became even more creative, pursuing and accomplishing new crafts. This spring her ashes will join Jack's in the Santa Fe Veterans Cemetery. And Jack's ashes will join Clara's in Sterling. The family requests monetary and/or volunteer donations be made to a charity that helps people who are homeless. Please read full obituary and post a note at http://www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com/obituary/clara-marshall.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
