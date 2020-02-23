|
Claralynn Barnes
Claralynn Barnes was 82, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many. She passed away February 3rd, 2020, at Willow Bend Assisted Living Center in Denton Texas. Born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Burbank California. She had one older brother Rachel Lewis Jr. and was the daughter of Rosalind and Rachel Lewis who all preceded her in death.
Claralynn traveled the world as a competitive figure skater. She competed as the United States number two senior ladies from 1957-59. In 1957 and 1958 she went on to represent the United States in the World Championships where she placed 5th and 10th respectively. While skating at the Broadmoor Skating Club in Colorado Springs she also attended Colorado College where she was voted Homecoming Queen and earned Valedictorian honors graduating with a 4.0.
Upon graduation and teaching skating full time at the Broadmoor she found herself being set up on a blind date by a friend with a young officer at the Air Force Academy. That young Air Force Officer was John Brandon Barnes and it was not long before they both fell in love. It was on Aug 1, 1959 that she and Lt. John Brandon Barnes were married at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Claralynn and Brandon had four children: Berylinda Barnes Nix (Bery) married to David Mark Nix, residing in Burkburnett Texas. John Brandon Barnes Jr. (JB), residing in Denton Texas. Twins: Racheryl Lynn Barnes-Durkay, residing in Waxahachie, Texas and Racharles Earl Barnes married to Victoria Barnes resides in Frisco, Texas.
She was also the proud grandmother to six grandchildren: Lyndsey Luu (Jeremy), Kaila Means (Brian), Michael Durkey, Abigail Barnes, Allison Barnes and Adam Barnes.
Claralynn was very active in many organizations. Her favorite was teaching water aerobics at the Denton Natatorium Aquatic Center for over 20 years. In addition, she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority for 50+ years, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of America, National Gymnastics Judge, and History Teacher.
Claralynn was fortunate late in life to find a true friend, travel companion, in Elvis Stephens. Claralynn had many talents, but most of all was a devoted woman of faith. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Denton for over 40 years. Her "Million Dollar Smile" will be missed by many.
Flowers may be ordered from: Flowergarden, 118 W Congress Street, Denton, Texas 76201, 940-382-9812. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First United Methodist Church, 201 S Locust Street, Denton, Tx 76201, Ann's Haven VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 1204 W University Dr #150, Denton, Tx 76201 or to Denton Natatorium C/O Kathy Avery, 2400 Long Rd, Denton, Tx 76207.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Denton, Texas on February 29, 2020 At 1:00.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020