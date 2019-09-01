Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Jefferson "Woody" Wood


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Jefferson "Woody" Wood Obituary
Clarence Jefferson Wood, Jr

Clarence Jefferson Wood, Jr, or "Woody" as he was known, passed away peacefully at age 94 on August 28, 2019, with his loving wife Mary Ellen by his side.

Woody was born January 9th, 1925 in Texas City, TX. He is happy to be with his son Standley Jefferson Wood, who preceded him in death in 2005. He leaves behind two daughters; Christie Ann Wood and husband George D'Ascenzo, Candis Kimball and husband Robert Kimball, and a granddaughter, Carmen Lessa and her husband Dominic Lessa. Woody was married to Mary Ellen Wood, another devoted lifelong musician, for over 68 years.

Woody was a long time Denton resident and life-long musician. He served in the US Navy during World War II, and was stationed at Pearl Harbor, HI as a Jr. Petty Officer. After his military service, he used the GI bill to study music instrument repair at the Conn Musical Instrument factory in Elkhart, IN. Returning to Texas, he enrolled in the School of Music at North Texas Teacher's College (now the University of North Texas). Woody was a founding member of the famous "One O'Clock Jazz Band" (1947), playing lead alto saxophone. He also participated in the 'Fessor Grahm stage bands in the late 1940s, and began playing with professional big bands at that time. Woody continued playing in jazz and Dixieland bands up until a month prior to his passing.

Upon completion of his training at college, Woody married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Standley, and they moved to Texas City, where he established his own music business. In 1959 the family moved to Shreveport, LA, where he was a musical instrument repairman for Williams Music Store, and later, the Caddo Parish School System. Woody continued to operate his music instrument repair business even after retiring. Woody's Music Shop operated in Shreveport, Sherman, TX, and Denton as Mary and Woody moved around. During his career as a music repairman, Woody designed and crafted a flute that can be played by a one-handed player; making the plans for this instrument public domain. More than anything, Woody was devoted to music, to his family, and to God.

A private memorial and jam session will occur in the fall. If you are interested in joining the family in continuing to support Woody's love of jazz, you may donate towards a Jazz saxophonist scholarship at the UNT College of Music. Make checks payable to "UNT." In the memo line insert "Woody Wood Scholarship." Send it to: Division of Advancement, 1155 Union Circle #311250, Denton, TX 76203. For credit card donation, call 940-369-8200.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now