Clarence Jefferson Wood, Jr
Clarence Jefferson Wood, Jr, or "Woody" as he was known, passed away peacefully at age 94 on August 28, 2019, with his loving wife Mary Ellen by his side.
Woody was born January 9th, 1925 in Texas City, TX. He is happy to be with his son Standley Jefferson Wood, who preceded him in death in 2005. He leaves behind two daughters; Christie Ann Wood and husband George D'Ascenzo, Candis Kimball and husband Robert Kimball, and a granddaughter, Carmen Lessa and her husband Dominic Lessa. Woody was married to Mary Ellen Wood, another devoted lifelong musician, for over 68 years.
Woody was a long time Denton resident and life-long musician. He served in the US Navy during World War II, and was stationed at Pearl Harbor, HI as a Jr. Petty Officer. After his military service, he used the GI bill to study music instrument repair at the Conn Musical Instrument factory in Elkhart, IN. Returning to Texas, he enrolled in the School of Music at North Texas Teacher's College (now the University of North Texas). Woody was a founding member of the famous "One O'Clock Jazz Band" (1947), playing lead alto saxophone. He also participated in the 'Fessor Grahm stage bands in the late 1940s, and began playing with professional big bands at that time. Woody continued playing in jazz and Dixieland bands up until a month prior to his passing.
Upon completion of his training at college, Woody married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Standley, and they moved to Texas City, where he established his own music business. In 1959 the family moved to Shreveport, LA, where he was a musical instrument repairman for Williams Music Store, and later, the Caddo Parish School System. Woody continued to operate his music instrument repair business even after retiring. Woody's Music Shop operated in Shreveport, Sherman, TX, and Denton as Mary and Woody moved around. During his career as a music repairman, Woody designed and crafted a flute that can be played by a one-handed player; making the plans for this instrument public domain. More than anything, Woody was devoted to music, to his family, and to God.
A private memorial and jam session will occur in the fall. If you are interested in joining the family in continuing to support Woody's love of jazz, you may donate towards a Jazz saxophonist scholarship at the UNT College of Music. Make checks payable to "UNT." In the memo line insert "Woody Wood Scholarship." Send it to: Division of Advancement, 1155 Union Circle #311250, Denton, TX 76203. For credit card donation, call 940-369-8200.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019