|
|
Clarence Raymond
Clarkson, Jr.
Clarence Raymond Clarkson, Jr. "Clay" passed away Wednesday, March 04, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri February 1937 to Clarence and Erma Darleen Clarkson. He and Beverly Jean Shaw married in January 1962 in Kansas City, Kansas and had three children: Clark, Kelly and Gregory.
Clay was a proud member of the Army National Guard in Kansas and Oklahoma serving 43 years. At the time of retirement, he had achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. Clay was a Master Aviator flying many types of helicopters during his service. He was an instructor pilot at Fort Wolters Primary Helicopter School in Mineral Wells, Texas from 1965-1972. There he taught over 100 young men to fly before they travelled to Fort Rucker, Alabama for advanced training and deployment overseas. Clay continued his flying career as flight instructor, safety officer, and maintenance test pilot over the next 25 years at the National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility in Norman and then Lexington, Oklahoma.
He had an unblemished personal record in aviation safety during which he flew over 12,200 hours and more than 400 hours of night vision goggle flights in various aircrafts. He was assigned the position of Oklahoma State Aviation Maintenance Officer. The State of Oklahoma Clarence R. Clarkson Aviation Safety Medal is an annual award named in Clay's honor and given to deserving pilots. During his career he received the following State awards: Oklahoma Star of Valor, Selected Reserve Forces Medal, State Active Duty Medal, and Oklahoma Long Service Medal (30 years). He also received the following Federal awards: Legion of Merit, Army Commendation Medal, Reserve Component Achievement Medal and Armed Forces Reserve Medal indicating 40 years' service. He was instrumental in the lifesaving rescue of endangered persons on occasions in the mountains of Colorado and the prairies of Oklahoma.
Clay was very involved with his kids' activities. He helped coach baseball teams and was Assistant Scoutmaster for Clark and Greg's Boy Scout troop over many years. He proudly watched when they both achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was also very proud when Kelly achieved the equivalent rank in the Girl Scouts - First Class. Definitely a scouting family.
Clay enjoyed varied interests: a long-time runner who was able to complete the Dallas White Rock Marathon at age 53; a golfer who enjoyed ownership of a single hole-in-one; camping with family, traveling both near and far; and the years spent with friends in the North Texas Corvette Club. He had a ready smile and wonderful sense of humor and always seemed to remember a joke to fit any occasion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clarence R. Clarkson III "Clark"; brother, Richard Clarkson, sisters, Ola Marie Shaw, Linda WeMott and Karen Clarkson.
Clay is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Clarkson; daughter, Kelly Clarkson Loy and Craig Collins; son, Gregory Clarkson and wife, Holly; grandsons, Ryan Clarkson and wife, Tessa and Reid Clarkson; brother-in-law, A. Duane Shaw, sister-in-law, Vicki Clarkson; nephews, Dr. Howard Shaw and wife, Dr. Julia Shaw, Daniel Shaw and Eric Clarkson; niece, Sherry WeMott and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
As a precaution due to the coronavirus concerns, a Celebration of Life will be delayed until Saturday, June 06, 11:00 A.M. at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W. University, Denton, Texas 76201. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020