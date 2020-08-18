1/1
Clarence Vandergriff
1920 - 2020
Clarence Vandergriff

Clarence Vandergriff, age 99, passed away in Denton, TX on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Clarence was born in Denton, TX on December 25, 1920 to Lloyd and Mary (Frank) Vandergriff. He was married to Doniece Turner for 21 years, then later married Mary Frank.

He served in the Army during WWII from 1943 to 1945.

He retired from Victor Equipment in Denton TX after more than 25 years.

He is survived by his son, Danny Vandergriff, Daughters, Penny Vandergriff, Robin Vandergriff Wilson, sister, Emma Loving, 6 grandchildren, Kyle Vandergriff, Kelli Harpool, Hayden Jonas, Ethan Wilson, Desiree Wilson, and Judd Cockrell. and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Vandergriff, his mother, Mary and 7 brothers and sisters and his wife Mary.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 p.m. at DeBerry Funeral Home, Denton TX.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle. Texas. John Payne will be officiating.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Prairie Mound Cemetery
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Danny and Kathy, I was sad to hear about the loss of your father. What a special person he was. I am so sorry.
Linda Allen
Friend
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
