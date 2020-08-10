1/1
Claud Benion Montgomery
1938 - 2020
Claud Benion Montgomery

Claud Benion Montgomery (82) passed from this world to a better place on August 1, 2020.

He touched a great many lives throughout his years.

Following graduation, he served his country as an Airman in the Air Force, then became a member of the International Association of Sheet Metal Workers for many years. He retired as a professional handyman in 2014 and moved from his home in Grapevine to Denton, childhood home of his wife Jeanice, in 2017. Claud is remembered by family and friends as an Honest, Faithful, Generous, and Loving man.

Born as the first child to Claud and Frankie (Sudduth) Montgomery on April 30, 1938 in Brownfield, Texas, Claud is preceded in death by his parents, former-wife Barbara Bergener, baby boy, sister Diane Little, and many aunts and uncles.

Those mourning his death and home-going are his wife of 20 years, Jeanice Madewell Montgomery (Denton); Brother Phillip R. Montgomery and his wife Carolyn (Cincinnati, OH); Aunt Jo and Uncle Lee Miller (Brownfield); Aunt Avis Robertson (Arlington); and Uncle Delbert Burt (Gainesville). Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews survive him as well.

He is also survived by two daughters; Pam Madewell (Dallas), MLynn Madewell (Denton), and son Mark and his wife Leah Ann Madewell (Krum). Grandchildren are Jake Madewell and wife Megan (Krum); Jenny Madewell and fiancÃ© Patrick Marable (Ponder). He was called Mr. Gramps by four great grandchildren; Isabella, Jaxon, Kenadee, and Lincoln.

Claud continued relationships with former co-workers, notably the friend that introduced him to his wife, Jeanice. He was an avid reader and helped with remodels and updates to many family members homes.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Denton at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Richardson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St Judes donation or The American Heart Assn.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
